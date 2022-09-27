Ben Stokes drops epic reaction after Charlie Dean's run-out by Deepti Sharma sparks 'spirit of cricket' debate

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was left baffled by the internet's interesting comparison between his 2019 World Cup bat-deflection incident and Deepti Sharma's legal run-out of Charlie Dean. The controversial run-out of the England batter in the 3rd women's One Day International (ODI) has reignited the 'spirit of the game' debate in the cricket spectrum. Indian bowler Deepti ran out Charlie to take England's final wicket and seal a memorable series win at the Lord's Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

When members of the England and India cricket fraternities were bickering over the run-out controversy, veteran all-rounder Stokes shared an interesting query on social media. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the England Test skipper reacted to Deepti's stunning run-out of Charlie at the non-striker's end. "Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad," Stokes tweeted. Stokes' tweet became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game.

For the unversed, Stokes' tweet has come after Deepti's run-out was compared with his bat- deflection incident by netizens on social media. After cricketers including the likes of Stuart Broad, Sam Billings and James Anderson expressed their annoyance about Charlie's run-out, fans and followers of the game were quick to remind English fans about the infamous World Cup incident involving Stokes. England were rewarded with six runs after Martin Guptill's throw took a wicked deflection off Stokes' bat during the 2019 World Cup final.

With the controversial dismissal of Charlie at the hands of Deepti dividing opinions, the Marylebone Cricket Club has also issued a statement to clarify that the onus is on batters not to leave the crease when they are at the non-striker’s end. "This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker's end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball," the custodians of the game's laws said in a statement on Sunday.

