Ben Stokes fires back at Jofra Archer critics after England absence due to IPL commitments: 'Another side to it'

England captain Ben Stokes has backed fast bowler Jofra Archer after his absence from the opening Test against New Zealand due to IPL commitments. Archer remained with the Rajasthan Royals until the end of their campaign, which concluded in Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans last Friday. As a result, the pacer was unavailable for England's first Test at Lord's, which begins on Thursday. Rajasthan's defeat ended their hopes of reaching the final and securing the title, but the timing of the match left Archer with little opportunity to rejoin the England squad in time. Stokes, however, expressed support for his teammate, acknowledging the demands of the modern cricket calendar and the commitments players have across formats and competitions. Ben Stokes issues warning over Jofra Archer IPL backlash. (Action Images via Reuters)

Stokes, speaking to reporters at Lord's on Wednesday, said there were two sides to the story.

"I totally understand people's frustrations around it, but there is another side to it," he said.

"A lot of it has to do with the landscape of cricket and where it is at the moment. A lot of points people are making around Jof and that situation, are to do with the landscape when they were playing. But it's completely different now. There's opportunities for cricketers now that there was not 10, 15, 20 years ago.

Stokes acknowledged that England would ideally want all of their first-choice players available for every match, but said modern cricket presents a different reality.

"Yes, in an ideal situation it would be unbelievably great to have everyone who you want available at every single opportunity. That is not the way of cricket at the moment. There is so much more out there for players."

“It could get messy and players like Jofra might not play for England” Stokes said that no one should question Archer's desire to play for England, and also warned against questioning his commitment to England because of his IPL commitments. The England captain argued that taking a hard-line approach could risk alienating players and ultimately hurt the national team, insisting that Archer's passion for representing his country has never been in doubt despite his absence from the opening Test.country.

"There is a situation where it could get messy and players like Jofra might not play for England again if you handle it in a different way, and that is not good for anyone. Jofra has shown that he's committed and loves playing for England. Just because he's not available for this first Test match does not change that," he concluded.