Stokes joins forces with in-form Jadeja at CSK: How Chennai Super Kings' strongest possible XI looks like for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will launch their bid for a record-equalling fifth title in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The four-time champions had a disastrous season in 2022 as the Yellow Brigade finished 9th on the points table. In a season where CSK witnessed the changing of the guards, Chennai only managed to record four wins in 14 league matches. The former champions also pressed the panic button by reinstating Dhoni as the leader of the franchise.

MS Dhoni and Co. will meet Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 opener at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium(BCCI)

Handpicked as the successor of legendary skipper Dhoni at the Chepauk, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja resigned from the leadership role to focus on his individual performance last season. Under Jadeja's leadership, CSK registered only two wins out of eight matches. After a forgetful season in 2022, CSK are expected to bounce back with Dhoni at the helm. The Ranchi stalwart is also in speculation about finishing his trophy-laden T20 career at CSK this season.

Arriving at the auction after parting ways with the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan, Dhoni's CSK signed as many as seven players for the new season. Chennai roped in England Test captain Ben Stokes for a whopping sum of INR 16.25 crore. CSK also acquired the services of New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson and former Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2023.

Though CSK were successful in signing Jamieson for an absolute bargain at the auction, the Yellow Brigade dealt a heavy blow before the start of the new season. Jamieson was ruled out of the IPL 2023 after New Zealander suffered a recurring back injury. South Africa's fast bowler Sisanda Magala has replaced Jamieson at the CSK camp for IPL 2023. The Proteas star has joined CSK at his base price of INR 50 lakh. Magala earlier went unsold at the IPL 2023 auction.

According to multiple reports, CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary is a doubtful starter for the upcoming season. Choudhary, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker for Chennai in IPL 2022, is recovering from a back injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, the 26-year-old fast bowler has arrived at the CSK camp for the new season. CSK stars Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube had to nurse their respective injuries before the start of IPL 2023.

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has become Gaikwad's preferred opening partner at CSK. It will be interesting to see where CSK decide to play Stokes in their star-studded lineup. The former Rajasthan Royals (RR) star scored a century as an opener during the 2020 season of the cash-rich league. Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner will compete with Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana for a place in the CSK playing XI. Superstar Jadeja will look after the spin department while speed merchant Chahar is set to lead the pace attack of the Yellow Brigade at IPL 2023. Dhoni's CSK will meet defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings' strongest possible XI for IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana/Mitchell Santner.

CSK's squad:

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

