Watch: Ben Stokes leads England on to the field in his final ODI match

Ben Stokes led the England team on to the field for their first ODI against South Africa in what is the star all-rounder's last match in the format. Stokes, who is captain of the England Test team, had said on Monday that he will be retiring from ODI cricket after Tuesday's match as playing in all formats has become “unsustainable” for his body.

Stokes was given a guard of honour and a standing ovation at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham. It is Stokes's home ground in County Cricket and he said that he had chosen this match as his last so that his farewell can be at the venue.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format," Stokes had written in his statement on Monday. “This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.”

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100 per cent of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it," read his statement.

Stokes' retirement at the age of 31 has led to a number of former England captain calling out the powers that be over the team's schedule. “The issue is not with the ECB, Rob Key or Ben Stokes. The issue is with the schedule. If the ICC just keep putting on ICC events, and the individual boards just keep filling in the gaps with as much cricket as possible, then eventually these cricketers will say ‘I’m done',” said Nasser Hussain.

Meanwhile Michael Vaughan said that bilateral limited overs cricket may have to go altogether. "Bi lateral ODI / T20 series will have to go if all the boards around the world are desperate for there own Franchise tournaments !! Something has to give .. It shouldn’t be players retiring from one format aged 31 !!!" he tweeted.

