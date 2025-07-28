Ben Stokes 'loses respect' after farcical Manchester moment: ‘Why would we want handshake? You had 2 days...’

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif didn't hold back and said Ben Stokes lost respect during the Manchester Test because of his actions during an altercation with Ravindra Jadeja over the draw declaration. Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who showed grit and determination to take the game away from England, were close to centuries when Stokes asked Jadeja to shake hands and settle for a draw, but the latter refused as they continued to bat. Skipper Stokes and other English players got rattled, resorting to constant chatter aimed at unsettling India’s resilient all-round duo. Meanwhile, their bowling effort lacked intensity, with several frontline players seemingly conserving energy rather than pushing for a breakthrough during a draining passage of play. Ben Stokes faced criticism for an altercation with Ravindra Jadeja for denying early draw.(AFP)

India was 425-4 in its second innings -- including centuries to Ravindra Jadeja (107 not out), Washington Sundar (101 not out) and skipper Shubman Gill (103) — and 114 runs ahead when an early stumps was called. The all-rounder duo added 203 runs for the fifth wicket. Stokes also looked miffed when the Indian batters finally decided to shake hands for a draw.

Kaif expressed disappointment over Ben Stokes' behaviour, criticising the England skipper for appealing to halt the game after failing to dismiss India. He said such actions undermined the respect Stokes had earned over the years,

“Ben Stokes has lost respect because of one moment when he wanted to stop the game," Kaif said in a clip on Instagram. “Why would we want to do that? You weren’t able to bowl out India, had nearly two days to do that. You weren’t able to win. I don’t understand what he was trying to do by getting the game to stop," Kaif said in a video he posted on Instagram.

‘It takes years to earn respect and one moment to lose it’

The former Indian cricketer said that the English skipper had a great game with bat and ball but just one bad moment and he lost the respect.

“Ben Stokes bowled so well, scored a century and everybody was lauding him. It takes years to earn respect and one moment to lose it. Today was that moment for Ben Stokes when he lost respect," he added.