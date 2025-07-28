‘Shubman Gill not scared to poke the bear’: Vaughan hypes India skipper for standing up for his teammates

Michael Vaughan has been impressed with Shubman Gill’s bold leadership in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, noting how the young Indian skipper hasn’t hesitated to challenge the opposition or stir things up when needed. The 25-year-old took the captaincy charge from Rohit Sharma ahead of the England tour and has entered the transition phase under him. The young Indian team has put up a solid fightback so far. Shubman and Co. are currently trailing the series 1-2, but they have managed to push every match to the final day. Shubman Gill has put up a solid show as captain in the England series so far.(@BCCI X)

Shubman has silenced his critics in emphatic fashion, leading from the front with the bat and amassing 700 runs in the series so far. His prolific form has put to rest doubts over his red-ball credentials that surfaced before the England tour, reinforcing his stature as a reliable Test batter.

Meanwhile, Vaughan lauded Gill for standing up for his teammates and being ready to do whatever it takes to exercise his authority as skipper.

"I like to see a young captain with a little bit of authority. I've actually loved the way that he has spoken. He's not been scared to kind of poke the bear. You've got to stand up for your teammates, for what you believe as a team. So far, in Shubman Gill, I am seeing a captain that is willing to do that," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

In the Manchester Test, India mounted a determined fightback after trailing by 311 runs in their second innings. Displaying remarkable grit, they ended day four at 425 for four after 143 overs, with standout performances from Shubman Gill (103), KL Rahul (90), Ravindra Jadeja (107*), and Washington Sundar (101*) anchoring the revival.

“We have got a bona fide superstar as a Test captain”: Dinesh Karthik

Veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik highlights Gill’s calm yet assertive presence and how the young skipper backed his instincts and motivated teammates to push for centuries, calling him a “bona fide superstar” in the making.

"He came in as a young captain and people were not sure how it is going to pan out, but I can tell you, we have got a bona fide superstar as a Test captain because of the guts that he is showing as a batter, because of how much he stands his ground about what he believes in. The last 10-15 minutes, the way it unfolded, he was just standing there in the balcony, literally poker face saying, 'Get out there, get your hundreds'," Dinesh Karthik said.