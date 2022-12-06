'Not sure how much Ben Stokes knows about England's away win history': Atherton, Hussain rate Test win vs Pakistan

England are touring Pakistan for a Test series for the first time in 17 years and it seems like they have made a plan to put on a spectacle. On a track that was dismissed as lifeless and trolled as road after the first two innings yielded close to 1200 runs in Rawalpindi, England miraculously managed to etch out a result in their favour. England put up 657 runs in their first innings scoring at a staggering 6 and a half runs per over. Pakistan, in reply, didn't fare too poorly, notching up 579. It was at this point, the mindset of England's Test team under Ben Stokes was in full display. Yes, they smashed records by becoming the first team to score more than 500 runs on Day 1 of a Test in the first innings but the way they approached their second innings, scoring 7.36 runs an over to force an early declaration was worth watching.

The advert for BazBall cricket - England's new brand of cricket ever since Brendon McCullum became the head coach of the Test side - however, will be the timing of Stokes' declaration. With only 341 runs to play, Stokes decided to declare England's second innings on a track that had shown no signs of deterioration. The decision Even opened up the Test match completely, making the draw the least probable result. Pakistan had enough time to chase the target down and England's bowlers had an opportunity to create history. And so they did.

James Anderson, Ollie Robinson got the Pakistan batting unit in a fix with their reverse, captain Stokes held one end up with this tireless seam-bowling while Jack Leach provided the support when needed as England won the Test by 74 runs.

After the match, Stokes described the Test as one of England's greatest away victories.

"To be able to get a result on this type of wicket is mind-blowing," Stokes said. "I think it's probably one of the best. The effort that everyone has managed to put in this whole week is just incredible."

Reacting to the England all-rounder's comments, former captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain during a post-match show for Sky Sports talked about the importance of the Rawalpindi Test and where it would be in England's rich history of Test cricket.

Nasser Hussain: "He (Stokes) described it himself as one of England's greatest ever away wins and it's difficult to argue with that.

Michael Atherton: "He's not a very good student of history Ben. I don't know how much he would know about England's previous wins but for those who have been around for a long time, those who know a bit more about England and victories abroad, this has to rank amongst their finest doesn't it?"

Nasser Hussain: "You're more of a historian than me. But I can't remember either in my playing days, watching cricket growing up or commentating, a better performance (than this.) A performance where you have to get everything right. To walk the walk after talking the talk. Once you say 'we're not playing for a draw' and then put in a performance like that, I would say this is one of their greatest ever away from home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON