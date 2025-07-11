Ben Stokes ‘not seen’ since stumps after injury; England keep ‘fingers crossed’, hope for magic

Ben Stokes-led England might be in a comfortable position for now in the Lord's Test match against India, but the hosts are definitely sweating over the fitness of their captain. The left-handed batter seemed to be battling a groin injury as he was in pain towards the latter half of the first day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Stokes also obtained treatment on the field. England provide the much-needed fitness update on captain Ben Stokes after he was hampered by a possible groin injury (AFP)

He was also seen hobbling between the wickets while running between the wickets alongside Joe Root. At stumps on Day 1, England's score read 251/4 with Root and Stokes unbeaten on 99 and 39, respectively.

After the close of play on Day 1, Ollie Pope provided an update on Stokes, saying the management might have to look after him as a big season is coming up. It must be mentioned that England are slated to travel to Australia for the Ashes later this year.

Before the Ashes, England will also have to play the remaining two Tests against India in Manchester and the Oval.

"Fingers crossed he can do something magic and come back strong," Pope told reporters after stumps.

“I've not seen him since, so fingers crossed there's nothing too serious. But clearly we've got a big Test over the next four days and we've got a big two coming up as well, so it is important to try and manage him,” he added.

Update on Rishabh Pant

On Day 1, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also left the field after hurting his finger while trying to stop a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah down the legside.

Pant left the field upon receiving treatment, and he was then replaced by Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps.

Nitish Kumar Reddy said that he doesn't have much information about it, and he will provide further details on Friday.

"To be honest, I just came off the field and I don't know anything about it," Reddy said.

"I haven't heard anything, but we will hear more tomorrow morning before we go back," he added.