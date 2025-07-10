BCCI breaks silence on Rishabh Pant's injury as he remains absent, Atherton reveals 'news from the dressing room is…'

In what could be a big blow for India, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant left the field due to an injury on his finger and hasn't returned since. Pant went off the field after the 34th over after copping a blow to his left finger. Pant had to move a lot behind the stumps, in order to collect deliveries strayed down leg-side by Jasprit Bumrah, and while doing so, the keeper hurt one of his fingers on his left hand. At first, the injury seemed passable, but when he left the field to be replaced by Dhruv Jurel, things became serious. Even India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was sitting at the historic Lord's balcony watching the match, immediately got up and attempted to Pant the moment he entered the Indian dressing room. Rishabh Pant's injury is now good news for India(PTI)

Pant received a quick dose of magic spray for his finger, but it wasn’t enough to keep him on the field. He left with hopes of a swift return. However, as the final session began after tea, Pant remained absent, raising concerns among fans. Thankfully, the first update on Pant's injury has been revealed, with former England captain Michael Atherton informing on air that the wicketkeeper has, in fact, ‘chipped a fingernail'.

"Still no Rishabh Pant. News from the dressing room is that he has chipped a fingernail. He is receiving ice treatment," he said.

BCCI addresses Rishabh Pant's injury

Soon after, the BCCI broke silence on Pant's injury, informing:"Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger. He is receiving treatment at the moment and under the supervision of the medical team. Dhruv Jurel is currently keeping wickets in Rishabh's absence."

This doesn’t bode well for the Indian team. Every time the BCCI issues such a statement, it’s usually not good news. What makes this injury worse is that it’s happened to Pant, of all people, one of this team's in-form batters.

Pant is India's second-highest run-getter of the ongoing series, behind captain Shubman Gill, for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, having amassed 342 runs from the first two matches at Leeds and Birmingham. At Headingley, Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score twin centuries, although it came in a losing cause. At Edgbaston, Pant's scores read 25 and 65, but he wouldn't mind as his half-century in the second innings gave India a much-needed lift in scoring-rate, one that allowed India to set England a target of 336.