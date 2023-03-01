Ben Stokes provides big update on availability for CSK after knee injury: 'I've had conversations with Fleming...'

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes had an injury scare during the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand, that ended in a 1-1 draw. Stokes, the English Test captain, had a knee injury that left him in visible discomfort throughout the second match of the series; the all-rounder bowled only two overs in the Test and struggled with his knee during his knock in the second innings, as England endured a dramatic 1-run defeat on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the conclusion of second Test, Stokes talked about his injury and also provided his update on participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League. In the auction for the upcoming edition, Stokes fetched a mammoth INR 16.25 crore as Chennai Super Kings won the bidding race to secure his signature.

Also read: 'If you want to promote Test cricket...': Rohit Sharma quashes Virat Kohli's 2019 proposal ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Stokes said he already has had conversations with Stephen Fleming, the head coach of Super Kings, on his workload management and the IPL.

"I am going to the IPL. I have had conversations with ‘Flem’ and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It’s a week by week case at the moment," Stokes said after the 2nd Test in Wellington.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stokes had earlier hinted that he might not be available for the CSK for the business end of the tournament as England return to action on June 1 for the one-off Test against Ireland before the Ashes, that begins June 16. The IPL ends on May 28.

"I am not going to lie, it’s incredibly frustrating knowing something has been holding me back from performing as I’d like to. I have been working hard with the physios and the medics trying to get myself to a place where I can fulfil my role as I have done for the last 10 year," Stokes said.

“I’ve got a four-month period now to get it better before the Ashes because I want to be turning up for the first Test in Birmingham able to fulfil my role properly. I’ll be doing everything I can to give myself the best opportunity not to have to worry about it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON