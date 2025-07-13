Ben Stokes realises he is yawning on live TV, immediately rectifies himself but Ravi Shastri's reaction takes the cake

The Lord's Test is definitely heating up between India and England. Tempers are flaring, and the Shubman Gill-led side is not hesitating in going toe-to-toe with the hosts. All the drama started in the final minutes of Day 3 after India did not take too kindly to Zak Crawley wasting time. Words were exchanged, and Shubman Gill told the England opener, “grow some f*****g balls”. Looking at the backdrop, everyone expected Day 4 to be a cracker, and it is living up to the hype. India vs England, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes was caught yawning inside the dressing room as proceedings began on Day 3(Screengrabs - JioHotstar)

However, Ben Stokes was caught a little off-guard when the proceedings on the fourth day of the third Test began at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The cameras panned to the English dressing room when Crawley and Ben Duckett were at the crease.

The England captain was seen yawning, and the sequence of events brought about a gold reaction from former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

“Morning, Ben,” said Shastri.

A few seconds later, Ben Stokes realised he was on camera and was visibly surprised. He was caught a bit off-guard with the cameras picking up his moves inside the England dressing room.

Day 4 off to a cracking start

Day 4 of the Lord's Test got off to a cracking start as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made the ball talk around. The England openers Crawley and Duckett had no answers, and eventually this brought about the left-handed batter's dismissal.

Mohammed Siraj got the first breakthrough for India in the second innings as he got the better of Duckett for 12 off 12 balls. The pacer also gave the English opener a fiery send-off, forcing the umpires to intervene.

Earlier, both England and India scored 387 runs in the first innings, and there was nothing to separate the two teams. For England, Joe Root scored a century while for India, KL Rahul registered a three-figure-mark score.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah scalped five wickets in the first innings, getting himself featured on the Lord's Honours Board.