Ben Stokes reinstated as Test captain, ECB confirms all-rounder wasn't involved in nightclub altercation: ‘No blame’

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson, on Sunday, were included in the England Men’s squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand following the conclusion of an England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) disciplinary hearing in relation to their conduct in the early hours of Monday, June 8, following the conclusion of the Lord's Test. Stokes and Atkinson were earlier left out of the squad for the second Test at the Oval, which England eventually lost under the captaincy of Joe Root. Ben Stokes reinstated as England's Test captain. (Action Images via Reuters)

The duo were found guilty of breaching the team curfew, and British media then reported that Atkinson was involved in an incident at the nightclub shortly after the conclusion of the Lord's Test. Further details revealed that a rugby academy player tried to land a punch on Atkinson, but his shot landed on the security personnel, who required stitches.

Once the incident surfaced and made headlines, the ECB launched an investigation into the matter, and hence, the duo were left out of the squad for the Oval Test. However, the investigation is now over, and it has been determined that Stokes wasn't present at the nightclub when the incident involving Atkinson occurred. However, Stokes and Atkinson have both been issued written warnings regarding their conduct.

Also Read: Ben Stokes back in action after Oval Test axe as nightclub probe continues to cast shadow “Stokes and Atkinson were found to have breached specific contractual obligations that require England players to at all times maintain the highest standards of conduct and act in the best interests of England cricket,” the ECB said in an official statement.

In addition to not being considered for selection for the second Rothesay Test, they have both been given a written warning as to their conduct," the statement added.

‘No blame’ The ECB also made it clear that no blame should be attached to Stokes and Atkinson, as the duo didn't start the violent interaction at the nightclub.

“It was also concluded that no blame should be attached to the players for violent conduct at the nightclub. Stokes was not involved in the altercation and did not witness either incident,” the ECB said.

“The evidence the ECB has seen demonstrates that Atkinson was the victim of unprovoked attacks and did not retaliate on either occasion,” the statement added further.

When England faced off against New Zealand at the Oval, Stokes turned up for Durham in a County Championship match. The three-match series between England and New Zealand is level at 1-1 after the Kiwis won the second Test by 253 runs on Sunday.

England's squad for third and final Test: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, and Josh Tongue.