Ben Stokes retirement talk 'a little bit extreme', says ex-England star after nightclub incident

Ben Stokes’ future as England captain, and potentially as a player, has come under scrutiny following his involvement in a nightclub incident alongside a Saracens rugby player. Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson are currently being investigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for allegedly breaching team curfew rules in the early hours of Monday after England’s victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s. The reports suggest that Ben Stokes considering England captaincy future after nightclub incident. (AFP)

Reports have also suggested that the pair became involved in an altercation that escalated into a physical confrontation, further intensifying the spotlight on the incident. For Stokes, one of England’s most influential cricketers, the episode adds to a list of off-field controversies that have punctuated his career.

The incident is the latest setback for English cricket’s image, coming not long after concerns over the team’s drinking culture surfaced during the Ashes tour of Australia, where England suffered a 4-1 series defeat that concluded in January.

In the wake of the nightclub controversy, several reports suggest Stokes is weighing up his future in international cricket, including the prospect of retirement.

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara urged caution amid the growing speculation surrounding Stokes, stressing that the ongoing investigation should be allowed to run its course before any judgments are made. Bopara highlighted Stokes' importance to English cricket and the responsibility that comes with being one of the sport's biggest figures.

"I think it's important that the right process is taken and we don't jump to any conclusions, because that wouldn't be fair on Ben [Stokes] or English cricket. Ben's a huge figure for English cricket and with that comes huge responsibility, like any top-level sport or any elite player. Let's just hope the correct process is taken and then everything comes to a conclusion," Bopara said on Sky Cricket.

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“Shame to see him go” He further said it would be unfortunate if Stokes chose to retire because of the fallout from the nightclub incident, arguing that such a decision would be an overly harsh outcome for one of England's most influential cricketers.

"That [retirement] would be a sad way to go. If it is because of that, then that would be a very sad way to go. I think that would be a little bit extreme. If he's retiring for other reasons, whether he's had enough of playing cricket or his body can't handle it, that's a different story. It would be a shame to see him go on the back of this situation," he concluded.