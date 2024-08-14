 Ben Stokes ruled out of England's Test series against Sri Lanka, Ollie Pope to lead | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ben Stokes ruled out of England's Test series against Sri Lanka, Ollie Pope to lead

PTI |
Aug 14, 2024 06:25 AM IST

The 33-year-old Stokes suffered the injury while batting for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition on Sunday, and was later seen on crutches.

England cricket captain Ben Stokes was ruled out of the upcoming test series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday because of a torn hamstring sustained in a domestic game at the weekend.

England's captain Ben Stokes during the Test series against West Indies(AFP)
England's captain Ben Stokes during the Test series against West Indies(AFP)

The 33-year-old Stokes suffered the injury while batting for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred competition on Sunday, and was later seen on crutches.

Stokes will miss all three tests of England's series against Sri Lanka which begins on Aug. 21.

“The allrounder is aiming to return for England's winter test tour of Pakistan," England said in a statement.

The first test against Pakistan is on Oct. 7 in Multan.

England vice captain Ollie Pope will lead the team in Stokes' absence against Sri Lanka.

England said it isn't adding to the squad for the series.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Ben Stokes ruled out of England's Test series against Sri Lanka, Ollie Pope to lead
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On