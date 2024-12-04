Ben Stokes taunts ICC after England docked crucial points in lead-up to tight WTC cycle finish: 'Good on you...'

England Test captain Ben Stokes has fired back at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his team was penalised for a slow over-rate in the opening Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The penalty, which saw both teams docked three crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points, has added to the complications for both sides in an already tightly contested race for WTC final. England's Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Blundell during play on the first day of the first cricket test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval(AP)

The first Test between England and New Zealand ended with an 8-wicket victory for England, but the result was overshadowed by the ICC's sanctions. Both teams were found to be three overs short of the required target after time allowances were taken into account.

As per the regulations, they were each docked one point for every over they were found short, along with a 15% fine on their match fees. The penalty, particularly in the context of the WTC standings, has significant implications, especially for New Zealand's hopes of qualifying for the final.

Stokes, not one to shy away from speaking his mind, took to Instagram to express his frustration with the ICC's decision. "Good on you ICC," Stokes wrote, accompanied by three shrugging emojis. “Finished the game with 10 hours of play still left.”

The sanctions, announced by the ICC on Tuesday, have intensified the already competitive final months in the WTC final race. New Zealand and England’s loss of three points each has impacted their positions in the table. England, though already being out of contention for next year’s final, are currently in sixth place with a points percentage of 42.50, having won 10 and lost nine of their 20 Tests. Their victory in Christchurch, however, was impressive, and Stokes will be hoping to carry that momentum into the next Tests.

For New Zealand, the penalty was far more damaging. The WTC’s inaugural champions dropped from fourth to fifth place in the standings. With their points percentage now at 47.92, New Zealand’s prospects of qualifying for the final have been severely dented.

Even if they win their remaining two Tests against England, their best possible finish would be a points percentage of 55.36%. Much of their fate now lies in the outcomes of other series, making the remaining matches all the more crucial for the Black Caps.

Both captains accepted charges

The charges against both teams were brought forward by the on-field umpires — Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker — and supported by third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Kim Cotton. The penalties were handed down by David Boon, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Despite the penalty, both Stokes and New Zealand’s captain, Tom Latham, accepted the charges and the proposed sanctions without contesting them, thus avoiding the need for a formal hearing.