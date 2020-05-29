Bengal selector tests positive for COVID-19

cricket

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:04 IST

Bengal selector Sagarmoy Sensharma has tested positive for COVID-19, Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya said on Friday.

A member of their 1989-90 Ranji Trophy winning squad, the former Bengal pacer Sensharma is learnt to have contracted the coronavirus from his wife.

Confirming this, Dalmiya told PTI: “His wife was first tested positive for COVID-19 and after she recovered, Sagarmoyda has tested positive. But his rest of the family members have tested negative. The CAB has cleared his all his dues.”

The 54-year-old has been admitted to a private hospital on EM Bypass.

West Bengal on Thursday had registered the biggest one-day spike with 344 people testing positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,536.

As many as 223 people have succumbed to the disease in the state so far.

Earlier, the state government had attributed the death of 72 coronavirus patients to co-morbidity.