'Best bowler in T20s. India really going to miss him': Star Australia pacer reacts to Bumrah's injury ahead of World Cup

India could be handed another blow after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20 World Cup, with ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also reported to be unavailable for the marquee tournament due to an injury. The 28-year-old, who had been rested for the Asia Cup, among other series, this year, is in doubt for the T20 World Cup as well due to the back issue that kept him out of the first T20I against South Africa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah's brilliance was on display during India's second T20I against Australia, in which he took two wickets in the eight-over-a-side contest. One of the two was a typically perfect yorker to knock over Australia captain Aaron Finch. Finch's team mate and ace fast bowler Josh Hazlewood admitted that Bumrah is probably the best bowler in the world in the shortest format. “He’s probably the best bowler in T20s as far as I’m concerned,” Hazlewood, who is currently the top ranked bowler in the T20 rankings, told reporters in Sydney on Friday morning.

ALSO READ | 'I wasn't always like this. When I first started playing cricket...': Jasprit Bumrah opens up on dealing with setbacks

“Seeing him go about his business in the IPL and international cricket, a couple of unbelievable yorkers throughout the last few games in India, his change of pace is phenomenal. They’re really going to miss him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, PTI had reported that Bumrah is set to miss the T20 World Cup. "Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah was earlier forced to skip the 2022 Asia Cup with a back injury as well. He had made his return to the Indian team in the T20I series against Australia earlier this month, and played in the 2nd and 3rd game of the series.

It is believed that Bumrah's injury is not severe enough to undergo a surgery, but serious enough to keep him out of action for months. Although nothing is official yet, Bumrah is expected to fly down to the NCA on Thursday and the final decision will be taken after evaluating the reports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON