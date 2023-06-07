'Best Test player of this generation': Virat Kohli's king-sized remark on Steve Smith ahead of WTC Final

Team India will take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship, as Rohit Sharma's men aim to end a 10-year drought for an ICC title. Australia had finished at the top of the table in the current WTC cycle and are considered heavyweights in the clash against India due to their star-studded bowling lineup. Team India batter Virat Kohli, however, has now pointed out another major challenge for Indian bowlers as well, as he talked in detail about the Australia's Steve Smith.

Virat Kohli (L) with Steve Smith(ICC)

Kohli showered praise on Smith's batting abilities, calling him the “best” in current generation. The 34-year-old India star also added that Smith's consistency with the bat is unmatchable among his peers, which includes Kohli himself.

“Steve Smith, according to me, is the best Test player of this generation. He has displayed that his adaptability is absolutely brilliant. You take any cricketer of this generation... in 85-90 Tests, he has an average of 60 which is quite unbelievable. The consistency and impact with which he scores runs, I haven't seen anyone else doing that in last 10 years. Definitely, Steve Smith, along with Marnus Labuschagne, are their main players in the batting order because they control their batting lineup,” Kohli told Star Sports.

The India batting great added that Smith has performed in England consistently and it's important for the Indian bowlers to not let him settle on the crease.

“Smith has always done well against us and he has performed in England. You want to dismiss him as soon as possible because he can have a match-winning impact,” Kohli added.

Smith had been in playing in England since last month, as he joined India's Cheteshwar Pujara at County side Sussex. Following the WTC Final, Smith will be seen in action at the Ashes, which begins in England from June 16.

