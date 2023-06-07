London weather forecast, WTC Final: Will rain return to frustrate fans in India vs Australia clash at The Oval?

The second World Test Championship final takes place between June 7-11 in London, as Team India aims to make another attempt at ending a 10-year ICC title drought. The Indian team had faced a disappointing defeat to New Zealand in the final of the opening edition, and faces Australia this year for the highest crown in Test format. The final takes place at the iconic Oval stadium but it is expected that rain is likely to frustrate fans throughout the ‘Ultimate Test’. The Oval(Twitter)

According to weather forecasting site ‘AccuWeather’, the conditions are expected to remain dry throughout the opening three days of the Test but rain could hit the game in the remaining two. The site shows weather as ‘mostly sunny and pleasant’ in the first two days, with ‘partial sunshine’ as the match moves to Day 3.

On the fourth day (Saturday), a 'couple of showers and a thunderstorm' are expected during the afternoon, which can hamper the proceedings as the game proceeds through the second and third session. There's an overall 72% chance of rain on Friday, which increases to 88% on Day 5. On the final day, morning showers are predicted, following a thunderstorm.

There's a provision of reserve day, however, which can be utilised for the time lost due to rain or thunderstorm throughout the five days of the Test. Interestingly, the reserve day also came in place during the WTC Final two years ago, when the entire day's play was washed out on the opening day of the Test.

India will be keen on ending the title drought and hence, be hoping for rains to stay away from the ‘Ultimate Test’. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also addressed the lack of titles in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, but insisted there was no point in dwelling on past disappointments.

"Everyone wants to take the team forward. Everyone wants to win the title. Every captain wants to win championships and I am no different. The next five days are going to be important for us. I want to focus on what is in our mind," Rohit said.

“We as a team know what we have won and when was the last time we won. There is no point thinking about it and take pressure, we just want to focus on the game.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON