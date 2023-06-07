Australia appoint IPL 2023 coach in riveting last-minute addition to support staff ahead of WTC Final: 'He knows...'

The Australian team made a last-minute addition to their support staff ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, as they appointed former England head coach Andy Flower as consultant. Flower joined the side ahead of the clash that begins on Wednesday at The Oval; the former Zimbabwe captain had most recently been the head coach of Indian Premier League team Lucknow Super Giants in the recently-concluded edition. Pat Cummins(REUTERS)

Flower had coached the England team from 2009-2014; he is, however, not expected to be around for the start of the Ashes series, which begins on June 16 at Edgbaston.

The former wicketkeeper-batter Flower is one of England's most successful coaches, guiding them to three consecutive Ashes wins in this millennium, which includes triumphs in 2009 and 2013 at home, and most impressively, Down Under in 2010-11.

With Flower at the helm of the coaching staff, Andrew Strauss' England side had become the first team in 24 years to have won an Ashes in Australia. With the former English coach, Australia will be targeting the WTC triumph as well as an away Ashes series win; the last time Aussies won the Ashes in England was back in 2001.

“[He brings] experience over here, first of all... and knows these conditions really well. Hopefully he knows the opposition, so if he can give us one little bit of insight into playing in England that we haven't thought about then it's worth it,” Cummins told reporters on the addition on Flower to the support staff.

"I think [coach] Andrew [McDonald] has worked with him quite a bit, and you've seen us over the years bring in different people at different times. We're pretty lucky to have someone as experienced as Andy," the Australian captain added.

Both sides are eyeing their maiden triumph at the World Test Championship; India had lost in the final of the inaugural edition to New Zealand in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON