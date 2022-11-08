'Beta Shah Rukh Khan itne lambe dialogue nahi bolta': Watch Shoaib Akhtar's witty response to Pakistan fan imitating SRK

With Shah Rukh Khan considered to be one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema, Shoaib Akhtar proved that the Bollywood actor's influence even extends to Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, AKhtar shared a video of him conversing with some Pakistan cricket fans outside his car. The ecstatic fans expressed their wishes and hopes for the Babar Azam-led side, who have qualified for the semi-finals, and also had some advice for the team. The best part of the video was when the former pacer was about to sign off, the fans pointed to their friend Farhan, who turned out to be a SRK fan.

The fan also began to mimic a dialogue of Shah Rukh's famous 1999 movie Baadshah, but the former player had a witty response to it. He interrupted him midway, and said, "Beta Shah Rukh Khan hai, itne lambe dialogue nahi bolta, (Boy, he is Shah Rukh Khan, he doesn’t say such a long dialogue)".

Posting the video on Twitter, he captioned it as, "Awaam ki awaz. Pakistan cricket team ko mashwaray. Aur @iamsrk se mohabbat."

Here is the video:

Pakistan qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals in dramatic circumstances, on Sunday, by defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in the Adelaide Oval. Ahead of Sunday, Pakistan required India or South Africa to avoid winning their respective matches, and also needed to defeat Bangladesh. The Proteas endured a stunning defeat to the Netherlands, losing by 13 runs and getting knocked out. Pakistan ended up second in Group 2 with three wins and two defeats.

Meanwhile, India topped Group 2 with four wins and two defeats. In their last Super 12 Stage match, India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs. Defending a target of 187 runs, India bowled out Zimbabwe for 115 in 17.2 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya bagged two-wicket hauls respectively.

Initially, India posted 186 for five in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off 25 balls by Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, opener KL Rahul also hammered 51 runs off 35 balls.

