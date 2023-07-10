'If they're thinking beyond Rohit...': Virat Kohli back as India's Test captain? Ex-BCCI selector makes staggering claim

Despite losing the final of the World Test Championship to Australia – India's second defeat in the WTC final – Rohit Sharma was entrusted with the responsibility of ushering this team into the next cycle. Whether he stays on as captain at the next WTC final two years is a far cry as Rohit will by 38 by then, but at least he is the leader right now until India shape and mould a new captain. Historically, the appointment of an India captain is done with one eye on the future, and hence there is no better candidate than a promising youngster who has at least 7-8 years ahead of him. Unfortunately for India though, all their candidates are either out injured – Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant – or just not convincing enough such as KL Rahul. Shubman Gill is another name that has just started doing the rounds but the 23-year-old is yet to solidify himself in the Test squad before the responsibility of captaincy is handed over to him. Is Virat Kohli returning as India's Test captain a step in the right direction?(AP)

As the BCCI finds itself in a conundrum, former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has backed Virat Kohli to be appointed back as the next captain. India's most successful Test captain, Kohli gave up the post after a 1-2 series defeat in South Africa and the infamous controversy involving Sourav Ganguly, but given the circumstances that have transpired in Indian cricket lately – such as the re-appointment of Ajinkya Rahane has vice-captain – Prasad believes that making Kohli the captain again won't be the most unorthodox idea.

'If Rahane can return as vice captain…': MSK Prasad

"I don't know if I can answer this question. I don't know the mindset of the selectors. Usually, the mindset of the selectors should be now with the WTC cycle it should be a clear cycle, that's how the mindset should be," Prasad told Khel Now.

"Why not Virat Kohli? When Ajinkya Rahane can come back and become the vice-captain, then why not Virat Kohli? I don't know what the mindset of Virat is on captaincy. In case selectors are thinking beyond Rohit, I don't know whether they are thinking but if they are thinking beyond Rohit, then I think Virat can also be an option."

Prasad isn't the first to suggest Kohli back as captain and certainly won't be the last. Last year, when Rohit Sharma was unavailable for the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England in Birmingham, several former cricketers wanted Kohli to captain – as he was the man in charge for the first four Tests – but the BCCI went ahead with Jasprit Bumrah. Even during the IPL 2023, when Kohli captained Royal Challengers Bangalore in place of an injured Faf du Plessis, former India coach Ravi Shastri was in favour of India making Kohli the captain if and when Rohit is not available rather than playing captaincy musical chair.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON