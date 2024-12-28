Melbourne [Australia], : Indian batter Nitish Kumar Reddy slammed his maiden international century on Day Three of the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on Saturday, bringing India back into the game at Melbourne. BGT 2024-25: Nitish Kumar Reddy bails out India with maiden international century at Melbourne, bad light stops play

In the final session on the day, Nitish Kumar Reddy, while standing at 99, slammed the ball towards the mid-on fielder for a four and got his maiden international century in style.

The atmosphere at the MCG turned emotional, as Nitish's father shed tears of joy, while joining hands and thanking God.

Coming to the pavilion after the knock, Nitish was received with appreciation by Australian players and standing ovation from the Indian camp.

Nitish stands unbeaten at 105 runs from 176 balls at a strike rate of 59.66. He slammed 10 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease on Day Three of the Melbourne Test.

With his ton, the youngster also achieved an elusive feat as he became the third youngest Indian batter to get a maiden Test century in Australia after Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart after slamming his maiden Test century at the age of 18 years and 256 days in 1992. India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant holds the second place on the list following his maiden Test century at the age of 21 years and 92 days in Sydney in 2019. Meanwhile, Nitish achieved the milestone at the age of 21 years and 216 days.

The visitors started the third and final session at 326/7, with Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy unbeaten on the crease.

Washington and Nitish displayed a stupendous and gritty performance at the Melbourne Test, cementing a partnership of 127 runs, bailing India out of a gloomy situation.

The two lower middle-order batters looked solid on the crease, they were determined to capitalize runs on the board and fight back against the Australian bowlers.

The light conditions deteriorated in Melbourne as it started drizzling, following which the umpires were forced to call an early stumps on Day 03.

At Stumps on Day Three, India stood at 358/9, with Nitish and Mohammed Siraj unbeaten on the crease. The visitors still trail by 116 runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.