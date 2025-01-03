Sydney [Australia], : Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India won the toss and decided to bat against Pat Cummins' Australia at the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. BGT 2024-25: Rohit Sharma "rested"; Gill, Krishna in as Bumrah-led India decide to bat against Australia at Sydney

Talisman India pacer Jasprit Bumrah came out in the blazer at the time of the toss and confirmed that top-order batter Rohit Sharma will be missing out on the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

Despite moments of brilliance from both sides, India's batting remains a concern heading into the final game. With senior players out of form, the responsibility has fallen on the youngsters to help the team reach competitive scores throughout the series.

Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc struggled with fitness during the Melbourne Test, experiencing upper body discomfort and rib soreness. However, he has been declared fit to play in Sydney.

Speaking at the toss, Bumrah said that Rohit showed "leadership" by opting to rest in the fifth match of the series. He added that Prasidh Krishna will replace Akash Deep in the playing eleven.

"We've played some really good cricket in this series. The last match was pretty exciting. hopefully we can put up a good show. It seems to be some grass. It doesn't look to have too many demons or look too spicy. Obviously there will be a challenge with the new ball but if you get through it's always a god batting track. Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the teams best interest we are looking to do that. Two changes, Rohit has opted to rest and Akash Deep is injured so Prasidh comes in," Bumrah was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

"We've decided to bat first. The team has played some really good cricket in this series, and the last match was a thriller. We're hoping to put on another strong performance. The pitch has some grass, but it doesn't seem overly challenging.It's important to take lessons from defeats and celebrate victories.Our skipper has provided great leadership, but he has chosen to rest for this match. We've made two changes: Rohit Sharma rests, and Akash Deep is out due to injury. Prasidh Krishna comes into the XI," added Bumrah.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that the Aussies were going to bat as well if they would win the toss.

"We would have chosen to bat first too, but with the overcast conditions, we're hoping to make the most of it early on.Last week in Melbourne was incredible, and we're aiming for a similar performance here. The first few days seem to be sold out, which is fantastic.The team had three days to recover, and everyone is feeling good. Cricket here grows bigger every summer. Just one change for us: Beau Webster makes his debut, replacing Mitch Marsh," Cummins said.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set for a thrilling conclusion at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Australia leading 2-1 and India aiming to level the series and retain the coveted trophy. With both teams having shown flashes of brilliance, the final Test promises to deliver a fitting climax.

Australia, under Pat Cummins, has been clinical after their initial setback in Perth. Their batting, led by the reliable Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, has been complemented by a formidable bowling attack featuring Starc, Boland, and Lyon. The debut of Sam Konstas has added fresh energy to the squad, while Beau Webster's all-round contributions have further strengthened their lineup.

India will look to rediscover the form that brought them success in Perth. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a standout performer with the bat, while Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the bowling with consistency. Emerging talent Nitish Kumar Reddy has shown promise, providing a glimpse of the future.

The SCG pitch, historically balanced, offers an exciting stage for this high-stakes encounter. With pride, history, and a potential World Test Championship final spot on the line, fans can expect an enthralling contest that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Australia : Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins , Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India : Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant , Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah , Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

