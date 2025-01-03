Sydney [Australia], : Australia batter Steve Smith on Friday reacted to India batter Virat Kohli's catch in the first session on Day 01 of the Sydney Test and said that he is 100 per cent sure of getting a hand under it. BGT 2024-25: Steve Smith "100 per cent" sure of getting his hand under ball during Virat Kohli's catch

The incident took place in the 7.5 over of India's first session when Virat Kohli walked in as he replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal on the crease.

Kohli faced Australia pacer Scott Boland in his first ball and got saved from another embarrassment. The Aussie pacer delivered a length ball which took an edge from Kohli's bat and went down to Smith. The Aussie batter who was standing on the slips scooped it up but the ball just touched the turf before it was taken by Smith's compatriot at gully.

The on-field umpire immediately went upstairs, to the third umpire, Joel Wilson who had a good look from all the camera angles and gave his decision in favour of India.

Speaking to Fox Sports after the end of the first session on Day 01, Smith said that the umpire had made the decision and they had to move on from it.

"100%. No denying it whatsoever, 100%. But the umpire has made the decision. We'll move on," Smith was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

After being saved in his first ball, Kohli went on to score 12 runs from 48 balls at Lunch on the first day of the Sydney Test before edging to slip soon after the break.

The Test match started with a shock to many cricket fans when India pacer Jasprit Bumrah came out in the blazer and confirmed that top-order batter Rohit Sharma opted to rest for the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. After India won the toss and decided to bat against Australia in Sydney.

At Lunch, India stood at 57/3, with Virat Kohli unbeaten on the crease. Just at the stroke of Lunch at the Sydney Test, Shubman Gill, who looked solid on Day 1, was dismissed for 20 runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.