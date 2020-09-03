e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Bhaiya you’ve got so many fans including me’: Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali backs Sarfaraz Ahmed

‘Bhaiya you’ve got so many fans including me’: Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali backs Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali’s comments came after Sarfaraz Ahmed took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet in Urdu. Ahmed was criticised for missing an easy stumping of Moeen Ali in the 3rd T20I against England.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2020 13:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sarfaraz Ahmed with Azhar Ai
Sarfaraz Ahmed with Azhar Ai(Twitter/Sarfaraz Ahmed)
         

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed found support from current Test skipper Azhar Ali, who described himself as a ‘fan’ of the wicket-keeper batsman. Ali’s comments came after Ahmed took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet in Urdu.

Ahmed’s tweet was probably in response to the criticism he received after missing an easy stumping of England all-rounder Moeen Ali in the 3rd and final T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester.

“Bhayya you have so many fans including me you will answer small number of people with your performance,” Tweeted Azhar Ali. “InshA Allah u have done so much in past for Pakistan and you will in future thanks for giving positive energy throughout the tour... stay strong.”

 

Notably, Ahmed had also backed Azhar Ali after his captaincy was blamed for Pakistan’s loss from a strong position in Manchester in the first Test.

Ahmed, who was given an opportunity to play in the third T20I against England, did not get to bat but he was trolled on social media for his miss-stumping.

 

Moeen Ali was batting on 7 when Ahmed failed to stump the left-hander. The mistake nearly spelt doom for Pakistan as Ali went on to hit 61, taking England close to the 191-run target. Pakistan, however, won the match by 5 runs which helped them level the series and end the tour on a high after losing the Test series 2-0.

Ahmed, who was kept away from the playing XI as Pakistan preferred Mohammad Rizwan in the Test series and in the first two T20Is, has been constantly facing the wrath of social media ever since he was caught yawning during the World Cup in 2019.

Ahmed was stripped of his captaincy and dropped from all three formats after a string of below-average performances in October last year. Azhar Ali was appointed the Test captain and Babar Azam took over the T20 reins.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
4 days to go! New look of Delhi Metro as it preps to resume in Covid times
4 days to go! New look of Delhi Metro as it preps to resume in Covid times
China to plan sweeping support for semiconductor sector to counter Trump
China to plan sweeping support for semiconductor sector to counter Trump
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In