Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women beat Maldives Women by 94 runs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Highlights :
First Innings
Bhutan Women Score - 124/8 in 20.0 overs
Bhutan Women batting performance
Dechen Wangmo 36(35)
Karma Dema 16(26)
Maldives Women bowling performance
Nabba Naseem 4-23-3
Aishath Meesa 4-20-2
Second Innings
Maldives Women Score - 30/10 in 18.1 overs
Maldives Women batting performance
Sumayya Abdul 15(56)
Hamza ...Read More Niyaz 3(12)
Bhutan Women bowling performance
Ngawang Choden 4-5-3
Anju Gurung 4-6-3
Follow all the updates here:
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! c Anju Gurung b Yeshey Choden.Feb 10, 2024 01:57 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 30/9 after 18 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Shamma Ali 0 (3)
Sumayya Abdul 15 (55)
Bhutan Women
Dechen Wangmo 0/2 (2)Feb 10, 2024 01:54 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 29/9 after 17 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Anaal Mohamed 0 (11)
Sumayya Abdul 14 (52)
Bhutan Women
Yeshey Choden 1/3 (1)Feb 10, 2024 01:54 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Anaal Mohamed is out and Maldives Women at 29/9 after 16.6 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! b Yeshey Choden.Feb 10, 2024 01:51 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 26/8 after 16 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Anaal Mohamed 0 (8)
Sumayya Abdul 13 (49)
Bhutan Women
Dechen Wangmo 0/1 (1)Feb 10, 2024 01:48 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 25/8 after 15 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Sumayya Abdul 13 (49)
Anaal Mohamed 0 (2)
Bhutan Women
Anju Gurung 3/6 (4)Feb 10, 2024 01:45 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Sumayya Abdul smashed a Four on Anju Gurung bowling . Maldives Women at 24/8 after 14.1 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.Feb 10, 2024 01:44 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 20/8 after 14 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Anaal Mohamed 0 (2)
Sumayya Abdul 9 (43)
Bhutan Women
Tshering Zangmo 2/10 (4)Feb 10, 2024 01:42 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Aishath Meesa is out and Maldives Women at 20/8 after 13.4 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! c Karma Dema b Tshering Zangmo.Feb 10, 2024 01:40 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 18/7 after 13 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Hafsaa Abdhulla 0 (2)
Sumayya Abdul 8 (41)
Bhutan Women
Ngawang Choden 3/5 (4)Feb 10, 2024 01:40 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Hafsaa Abdhulla is out and Maldives Women at 18/7 after 12.6 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! b Ngawang Choden.Feb 10, 2024 01:37 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Hawwa Shaaiqa is out and Maldives Women at 18/6 after 12.4 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! b Ngawang Choden.Feb 10, 2024 01:35 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Hamza Niyaz is out and Maldives Women at 18/5 after 12.2 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! b Ngawang Choden.Feb 10, 2024 01:34 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 18/4 after 12 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Sumayya Abdul 8 (41)
Hamza Niyaz 3 (10)
Bhutan Women
Sonam 0/2 (1)Feb 10, 2024 01:29 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 16/4 after 11 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Hamza Niyaz 3 (10)
Sumayya Abdul 8 (35)
Bhutan Women
Ngawang Choden 0/5 (3)Feb 10, 2024 01:23 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 14/4 after 10 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Sumayya Abdul 7 (32)
Hamza Niyaz 2 (7)
Bhutan Women
Tshering Zangmo 1/8 (3)Feb 10, 2024 01:23 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Sumayya Abdul smashed a Four on Tshering Zangmo bowling . Maldives Women at 14/4 after 9.4 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.Feb 10, 2024 01:21 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 10/4 after 9 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Hamza Niyaz 2 (7)
Sumayya Abdul 3 (26)
Bhutan Women
Ngawang Choden 0/3 (2)Feb 10, 2024 01:18 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 9/4 after 8 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Hamza Niyaz 2 (5)
Sumayya Abdul 2 (22)
Bhutan Women
Tshering Zangmo 1/4 (2)Feb 10, 2024 01:13 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 5/4 after 7 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Hamza Niyaz 0 (3)
Sumayya Abdul 1 (18)
Bhutan Women
Ngawang Choden 0/2 (1)Feb 10, 2024 01:11 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 3/4 after 6 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Hamza Niyaz 0 (1)
Sumayya Abdul 0 (14)
Bhutan Women
Tshering Zangmo 1/0 (1)Feb 10, 2024 01:09 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Fathimath Malha is out and Maldives Women at 3/4 after 5.5 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! c Yeshey Choden b Tshering Zangmo.Feb 10, 2024 01:06 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 3/3 after 5 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Sumayya Abdul 0 (14)
Fathimath Malha 1 (1)
Bhutan Women
Anju Gurung 3/1 (3)Feb 10, 2024 01:06 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 2/3 after 4 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Sumayya Abdul 0 (9)
Fathimath Malha 0 (0)
Bhutan Women
Anjuli Ghalley 0/2 (2)Feb 10, 2024 12:58 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 2/2 after 2 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Sumayya Abdul 0 (3)
Sajaa Fathimath 1 (5)
Bhutan Women
Anjuli Ghalley 0/2 (1)Feb 10, 2024 12:58 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Maldives Women at 0/2 after 1 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Maldives Women
Sumayya Abdul 0 (2)
Sajaa Fathimath 0 (0)
Bhutan Women
Anju Gurung 2/0 (1)Feb 10, 2024 12:58 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Latsha Haleemath is out and Maldives Women at 0/2 after 0.4 overs
Bhutan Women
Sonam 7 (10)
Chado Om 4 (4)
Maldives Women
Latsha Haleemath 2/23 (4)Feb 10, 2024 12:42 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sonam is out and Bhutan Women at 124/8 after 19.6 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! b Latsha Haleemath.Feb 10, 2024 12:38 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sonam Choden is out and Bhutan Women at 110/7 after 18.2 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! run out (Sumayya Abdul).Feb 10, 2024 12:37 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women at 109/6 after 18 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Bhutan Women
Sonam Choden 3 (8)
Sonam 1 (2)
Maldives Women
Latsha Haleemath 1/13 (3)Feb 10, 2024 12:35 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women at 106/6 after 17 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Bhutan Women
Sonam 0 (1)
Sonam Choden 1 (3)
Maldives Women
Nabba Naseem 3/23 (4)Feb 10, 2024 12:35 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Anju Gurung is out and Bhutan Women at 106/6 after 16.5 overs
Bhutan Women
Sonam 0 (1)
Sonam Choden 1 (3)
Maldives Women
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! b Nabba Naseem.Feb 10, 2024 12:30 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Dechen Wangmo smashed a Four on Nabba Naseem bowling . Bhutan Women at 106/4 after 16.1 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.Feb 10, 2024 12:11 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women at 90/4 after 15 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Bhutan Women
Sonam Choden 0 (1)
Dechen Wangmo 28 (27)
Maldives Women
Nabba Naseem 1/19 (3)Feb 10, 2024 12:10 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Karma Dema is out and Bhutan Women at 90/4 after 14.5 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! b Nabba Naseem.Feb 10, 2024 12:09 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women at 87/3 after 14 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Bhutan Women
Karma Dema 14 (22)
Dechen Wangmo 27 (26)
Maldives Women
Sumayya Abdul 0/11 (2)Feb 10, 2024 12:08 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women at 84/3 after 13 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Bhutan Women
Karma Dema 13 (18)
Dechen Wangmo 25 (24)
Maldives Women
Shamma Ali 0/9 (3)Feb 10, 2024 12:07 PM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women at 78/3 after 12 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Bhutan Women
Karma Dema 11 (16)
Dechen Wangmo 23 (20)
Maldives Women
Hawwa Shaaiqa 0/15 (1)Feb 10, 2024 11:55 AM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women at 63/3 after 11 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Bhutan Women
Dechen Wangmo 17 (14)
Karma Dema 10 (13)
Maldives Women
Sumayya Abdul 0/8 (1)Feb 10, 2024 11:45 AM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women at 54/3 after 10 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Bhutan Women
Karma Dema 8 (11)
Dechen Wangmo 12 (9)
Maldives Women
Latsha Haleemath 1/10 (2)Feb 10, 2024 11:41 AM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women at 51/3 after 9 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Bhutan Women
Karma Dema 6 (9)
Dechen Wangmo 11 (5)
Maldives Women
Nabba Naseem 0/16 (2)Feb 10, 2024 11:39 AM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Dechen Wangmo smashed a Four on Nabba Naseem bowling . Bhutan Women at 47/3 after 8.3 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.Feb 10, 2024 11:38 AM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Dechen Wangmo smashed a Four on Nabba Naseem bowling . Bhutan Women at 43/3 after 8.2 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.Feb 10, 2024 11:37 AM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women at 38/3 after 8 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score:
Bhutan Women
Dechen Wangmo 2 (2)
Karma Dema 3 (6)
Maldives Women
Latsha Haleemath 1/7 (1)Feb 10, 2024 11:36 AM ISTBhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Yeshey Choden is out and Bhutan Women at 36/3 after 7.4 overs
Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: OUT! lbw b Latsha Haleemath.Share this article
-