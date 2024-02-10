Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score: Bhutan Women beat Maldives Women by 94 runs

Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Highlights :



First Innings



Bhutan Women Score - 124/8 in 20.0 overs





Bhutan Women batting performance

Dechen Wangmo 36(35)

Karma Dema 16(26)



Maldives Women bowling performance

Nabba Naseem 4-23-3

Aishath Meesa 4-20-2



Second Innings



Maldives Women Score - 30/10 in 18.1 overs





Maldives Women batting performance

Sumayya Abdul 15(56)

Sumayya Abdul 15(56)

Hamza Niyaz 3(12)



Bhutan Women bowling performance

Ngawang Choden 4-5-3

Anju Gurung 4-6-3



Bhutan Women vs Maldives Women Live Score, Match 8 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024