Bhuvneshwar Kumar cools down India comeback hype amid purple patch, says 'not anything special': 'Never worked for me'

The cricketing fraternity is buzzing over Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s resurgence in IPL 2026, with the veteran seamer rediscovering his vintage rhythm and even featuring at the top of the Purple Cap race at the moment. His performances have sparked growing calls for the BCCI to reconsider his place in the national setup. Bhuvneshwar last played for India in 2022, after which the team transitioned towards younger pace options, but his recent form has forced a rethink among observers. In this IPL season, he has been exceptional with the new ball, generating sharp swing both ways to strike early, while also showing remarkable control at the death. His ability to blend discipline with wicket-taking threat has made him a standout performer and put him firmly back in the conversation for an India recall.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently leading the Purple cap race.(PTI)

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Amid growing calls for an India recall after his strong IPL run, Bhuvneshwar has taken a calm, grounded view of the chatter. The veteran pacer reflected on his long career and achievements, while making it clear he is not focusing on comebacks or long-term goals at this stage.

“I am not thinking about India’s comeback. It has been many years since I stopped keeping or making long-term goals, because whenever I did that, it never worked for me. I am happy that I have played 200 matches and taken so many wickets, in the powerplay and at the death. I think it is all a reward for what I have done over the years. There have been good years and bad years. Honestly, at this point in time, I am not feeling anything special. Of course, I would be lying if I said that I will not feel it later on. Once I stop playing, I think these will be memories that will come in handy later. But at this point in time, for me, I think it is very normal," Bhuvneshwar said in a video posted by RCB.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhuvneshwar has picked up 21 wickets in 11 matches so far and has been key to RCB's solid title defence, as they currently sit at the top of the points table with a high chance of making it to the playoffs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar on not playing for India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhuvneshwar has picked up 21 wickets in 11 matches so far and has been key to RCB's solid title defence, as they currently sit at the top of the points table with a high chance of making it to the playoffs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar on not playing for India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The veteran pacer, who has not featured for India in recent years, acknowledged that while his performances in IPL 2026 have been strong, his approach to the game remains largely unchanged, apart from a bit more focus in training and recovery during his time away from international cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The veteran pacer, who has not featured for India in recent years, acknowledged that while his performances in IPL 2026 have been strong, his approach to the game remains largely unchanged, apart from a bit more focus in training and recovery during his time away from international cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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“I know 2026 is going well. I’m getting wickets, but I’m doing all the same things I was doing earlier as well. Of course, I can say the training has been a bit more, or maybe some things have improved since I haven’t been playing for the country. One of the best things is that I get quite a long break after the IPL. I think I play so much cricket that I stay in touch, and I also get enough of a break that I have time to do other things," he said.

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