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Bhuvneshwar Kumar cools down India comeback hype amid purple patch, says 'not anything special': 'Never worked for me'

Amid growing calls for an India recall after his strong IPL run, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken a calm, grounded view of the chatter.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 11:08 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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The cricketing fraternity is buzzing over Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s resurgence in IPL 2026, with the veteran seamer rediscovering his vintage rhythm and even featuring at the top of the Purple Cap race at the moment. His performances have sparked growing calls for the BCCI to reconsider his place in the national setup. Bhuvneshwar last played for India in 2022, after which the team transitioned towards younger pace options, but his recent form has forced a rethink among observers. In this IPL season, he has been exceptional with the new ball, generating sharp swing both ways to strike early, while also showing remarkable control at the death. His ability to blend discipline with wicket-taking threat has made him a standout performer and put him firmly back in the conversation for an India recall.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently leading the Purple cap race.(PTI)

Amid growing calls for an India recall after his strong IPL run, Bhuvneshwar has taken a calm, grounded view of the chatter. The veteran pacer reflected on his long career and achievements, while making it clear he is not focusing on comebacks or long-term goals at this stage.

“I am not thinking about India’s comeback. It has been many years since I stopped keeping or making long-term goals, because whenever I did that, it never worked for me. I am happy that I have played 200 matches and taken so many wickets, in the powerplay and at the death. I think it is all a reward for what I have done over the years. There have been good years and bad years. Honestly, at this point in time, I am not feeling anything special. Of course, I would be lying if I said that I will not feel it later on. Once I stop playing, I think these will be memories that will come in handy later. But at this point in time, for me, I think it is very normal," Bhuvneshwar said in a video posted by RCB.

“I know 2026 is going well. I’m getting wickets, but I’m doing all the same things I was doing earlier as well. Of course, I can say the training has been a bit more, or maybe some things have improved since I haven’t been playing for the country. One of the best things is that I get quite a long break after the IPL. I think I play so much cricket that I stay in touch, and I also get enough of a break that I have time to do other things," he said.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Bhuvneshwar Kumar cools down India comeback hype amid purple patch, says 'not anything special': 'Never worked for me'
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