Bhuvneshwar gives verdict on Pant's captaincy in 1st T20I amid criticism from India greats: 'It happens with everyone'

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant as Team India aims to make a comeback in the T20I series against South Africa. India had lost the series opener in New Delhi earlier this week after failing to defend 212. Following the seven-wicket loss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Pant's captaincy calls during the game were severely criticised by former India cricketers like Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra. And on the eve of the second T20I in Cuttack, Pant's senior teammate, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave his verdict on the youngster's captaincy in the first match.

India set a target of 212 after the batters responded aptly with Ishan Kishan scoring a blistering 76. However, the bowlers were unable to defend the total as a fourth-wicket century stand between David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa complete their highest successful chase in T20Is with five balls to spare.

Following the game, Nehra and Zaheer had questioned the logic behind Pant restricting Yuzvendra Chahal's quota of overs to just 2.1. But Bhuvneshwar came to Pant's aid on the eve of the second match against South Africa and instead blamed the bowlers.

"Rishabh Pant is a young captain, it was his first game. It happens with everyone. I am sure he will try to do better in the next games. It is upto the team on how the captain looks. We did not bowl well, every decision he takes and if it brings about a wicket, everyone hails the call but if it goes the other way, people criticise. But I think, it is up to the bowling team on how the captain looks. We did not perform well as a bowling unit," said Bhuvneshwar in the pre-match press conference ahead of the 2nd T20I.

Earlier, both Zaheer and Nehra were left surprised in the manner in which Chahal was utilised in the first T20I by Pant.

"It is surprising that a bowler like Chahal only bowled 2 overs today. He should have bowled to the van der Dussen-Miller pair, especially at the stage when South Africa were back in the chase. Rishabh Pant surely made a mistake over there. He also was frantic in the powerplay, using five bowlers for six overs,” Nehra had told Cricbuzz.

In a separate discussion on the same website, Zaheer had told, "“I felt not using Chahal's full quota, on the hindsight, is definitely something which Rishabh will look at. Team management will have a conversation around it. You've seen Chahal having a tough day but having the ability to come back and give a breakthrough. Indian team required to bring the next batter in. So, it was a call that was in your hands."

