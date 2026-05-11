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Bhuvneshwar Kumar ignores Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav's wickets after memorable win: ‘That six for sure’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's six secured Royal Challengers Bengaluru's thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians, contributing to a match-winning performance with 4 for 23.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 07:19 am IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled match-winning spells across formats and seasons, but his biggest smile after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s thrilling win over Mumbai Indians came from a shot with the bat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar plays a shot during the IPL 2026 match between MI and RCB. (PTI)

RCB needed nine runs from three balls in Raipur when Bhuvneshwar launched Raj Bawa over deep cover for six, bringing the equation down to two from two balls. RCB eventually sealed a two-wicket win off the final delivery, with Bhuvneshwar also finishing with 4 for 23 to earn the Player of the Match award.

That six for sure: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Asked what he would remember from the night, Bhuvneshwar did not immediately pick his wickets. He went straight to the six.

“That six for sure, because I've bowled many times. I've taken few wickets before as well. But yeah, six is the thing I've enjoyed the most,” Bhuvneshwar said after the match.

It was a rare finishing contribution from a player whose IPL identity has been built around the new ball, late swing, defensive lengths and calm under pressure. The timing made it even more valuable for RCB. Krunal Pandya’s 73 off 46 balls had kept the chase alive after early pressure, but the match still needed one final lower-order intervention before the last-ball finish.

Bhuvneshwar credited the support system around him for helping him remain ready through the year.

“With that, yes, we have physios and trainers with the team, but I've got a physio and trainer back at home. They work hard with me as well. They help me keep in shape. So I think credit goes to them as well,” he added.

The senior pacer also explained how he approaches his lengths, saying the choice depends on conditions rather than a fixed plan. “I think everything depends on the wicket and the position as well. Like today, if there was a bit in the wicket when you hit the length ball, and yes, there are wickets which are flat when you bowl a length ball, nothing happens, then you try something different. It's all about you reading the conditions as quickly as possible,” he said.

Also Read: Krunal Pandya’s voice ‘cracks up’, emotions spill over as he speaks about Pollard; Ian Bishop forced to apologise

Bhuvneshwar said domestic cricket has helped him stay ready between IPL seasons, naming UPT20 and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as part of his preparation rhythm. “I think a good thing is that throughout the year I'm getting enough match practice to stay in touch and enough breaks to recharge and bring back the strength,” he said.

For RCB, the win carried major value in the league table. Bhuvneshwar admitted that defeat would have increased pressure on the side. “I mean, two crucial points for us. If we had lost that one, I wouldn't lie, we would be under pressure. But yes, we did well to get those points,” he said.

 
ipl bhuvneshwar kumar mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Bhuvneshwar Kumar ignores Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav's wickets after memorable win: ‘That six for sure’
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