'He's the master of inswingers, just like Mohammad Asif': Ex-Pakistan star reserves massive praise for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Team India produced a dominant performance with both, bat and ball in the first T20I of the series against England, defeating the hosts by 50 runs in Southampton. The visitors put a strong total of 198/8 in 20 overs after opting to bat, and a combined effort from bowlers helped India bowl England out on 148. While Hardik Pandya shined with his second four-fer in T20Is, debutant Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets each. Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were also among the wickets during the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhuvneshwar was the most economical bowler of all, as he conceded only 10 runs in three overs while picking the crucial wicket of England captain Jos Buttler. The right-arm bowler dismissed Buttler in the first over of the match to put the hosts on backfoot in the run-chase straightaway.

Also read: 'A senior any youngster would want to learn from': Yuvraj, Kaif lead birthday wishes for 'favourite captain' Ganguly

The 32-year-old senior pacer is drawing praise from fans and former cricketers since his return to Team India for his splendid performances – especially in the shortest format of the game. Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria also opened up on Bhuvneshwar, and also drew similarities with him and Ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The ball that Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled to dismiss Jos Buttler at the start was a brilliant one. He moves the ball in the air and watching him bowl in England is even more fun. Because of the help he gets, he becomes a deadly bowler.”

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the master of inswingers, just like Mohammad Asif. His seam and swing is so impressive, he proves too good for batters at times," Kaneria said on his official YouTube channel.

In addition, Kaneria also praised Arshdeep Singh, who began his international career with a maiden against Jason Roy.

“I have been saying from the start that India should play him. He can do wonders for Team India. He seems like someone who works hard and uses his brain very well. He was fearless," said Kaneria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON