'A senior any youngster would want to learn from': Yuvraj, Kaif lead birthday wishes for 'favourite captain' Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, current president of the BCCI and former Indian captain, celebrates his 50th birthday today, 8th July. Ganguly, who led the Indian team through the first half of the 2000s, is widely recognized as one of the most influential captains of Indian cricket, having led India’s generation of batting greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman, amongst many others. Watch: Video of Sourav Ganguly dancing near London Eye with friends and family on 50th birthday goes viral

Players who earned their debut under Ganguly and blossomed under his leadership have taken to Twitter to wish ‘Dada’ a happy 50th birthday. This includes batters Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif, as well as bowler Harbhajan Singh. All players complimented him for being a great captain and leader.

Happy Birthday Dada! You?ve been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from.



Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day 🎂 lots of love and best wishes always @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/SPEIVIXJcA — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2022

From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading indian cricket on the whole?here?s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday.#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/Sx1l1lQZJS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2022

A great player, a superb leader, the @BCCI President, and my captain. Wish you a very happy birthday @SGanguly99, Dada 🤗 Have a wonderful year ahead. Love always! pic.twitter.com/Ejh33skeHG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2022

Ganguly was captain of some significant series victories, such as the 2002 NatWest ODI tri-series final against England, which ended with the memorable image of Ganguly waving his shirt on the Lord’s balcony. His team also reached the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Ganguly is now the president of the BCCI, and under his guidance, India will hope to achieve fresh success and new heights both on and off the pitch.

Popularly known as 'Dada', Ganguly made his Test debut against England in the summer of 1996. He immediately made headlines as he went on to score a century in his maiden Test at Lord's.

Ganguly first led India to the finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy. In 2001, Team India achieved another milestone as the Ganguly-led side defeated Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ganguly also guided India to the finals of the 2003 World Cup where the side just fell short in the summit clash against Australia.

The former skipper then went on to become the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and is now the president of the BCCI.

