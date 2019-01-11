Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide, live score and updates

Live Updates: The Melbourne Stars have won the toss and elected to field against Adelaide Strikers in Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Travis Head (captain), Matthew Short, Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor.

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Evan Gulbis, Ben Dunk, Nic Maddinson (captain), Seb Gotch (wicket-keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Plunkett, Nick Larkin, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowel.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 13:18 IST