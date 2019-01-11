 Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide, live score and updates
Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide, live score and updates

Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars: Catch all the live updates from the BBL match.

cricket Updated: Jan 11, 2019 13:18 IST
Live Updates: The Melbourne Stars have won the toss and elected to field against Adelaide Strikers in Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Travis Head (captain), Matthew Short, Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor.

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Evan Gulbis, Ben Dunk, Nic Maddinson (captain), Seb Gotch (wicket-keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Plunkett, Nick Larkin, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowel.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 13:18 IST

