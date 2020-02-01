e-paper
Big Bash league: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder live cricket score

Follow live updates of BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder

cricket Updated: Feb 01, 2020 16:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live updates of BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder
Follow live updates of BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder(BBL)
         

Big Bash League live: Adelaide Strikers take on Sydney Thunder in BBL knckout match at Adelaide. The Adelaide Strikers won the toss and opted to bowl first.

 

Strikers XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (capt), Alex Carey (wk), Jonathan Wells, Matt Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake

ThunderXI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (capt), Alex Ross, Arjun Nair, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton (wk), Chris Tremain, Jono Cook, Brendan Doggett

