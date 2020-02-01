Big Bash league: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder live cricket score
Follow live updates of BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thundercricket Updated: Feb 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Big Bash League live: Adelaide Strikers take on Sydney Thunder in BBL knckout match at Adelaide. The Adelaide Strikers won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Strikers XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (capt), Alex Carey (wk), Jonathan Wells, Matt Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake
ThunderXI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (capt), Alex Ross, Arjun Nair, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton (wk), Chris Tremain, Jono Cook, Brendan Doggett
