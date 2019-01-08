Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Live score and updates
Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Catch all the live score and updates from the BBL match.cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2019 14:09 IST
Live: Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to field
Sydney Thunder: Watson, Buttler, Cook, Root, Green, Ferguson, Sangha, Rainbird, Sams, Sandhu, Ahmed
Brisbane Heat: McCullum, Bryant, Lynn, Renshaw, Peirson, Labuschagne, Cutting, Pattinson, Doggett, Swepson, Mujeeb
First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:07 IST