Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Live score and updates

Live: Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to field

Sydney Thunder: Watson, Buttler, Cook, Root, Green, Ferguson, Sangha, Rainbird, Sams, Sandhu, Ahmed

Brisbane Heat: McCullum, Bryant, Lynn, Renshaw, Peirson, Labuschagne, Cutting, Pattinson, Doggett, Swepson, Mujeeb

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:07 IST