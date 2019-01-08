 Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Live score and updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Live score and updates

Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Catch all the live score and updates from the BBL match.

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2019 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Big Bash League,Brisbane Heat,Sydney Thunder
Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Live score and updates(Getty Images)

Live: Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to field

Sydney Thunder: Watson, Buttler, Cook, Root, Green, Ferguson, Sangha, Rainbird, Sams, Sandhu, Ahmed

Brisbane Heat: McCullum, Bryant, Lynn, Renshaw, Peirson, Labuschagne, Cutting, Pattinson, Doggett, Swepson, Mujeeb

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:07 IST

tags

more from cricket