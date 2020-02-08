Big Bash League final, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Live score and updates
Big Bash League final: Sydney Sixers take on Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League final. Follow live score and updates.cricket Updated: Feb 08, 2020 15:16 IST
BBL Final Live Updates: Melbourne Stars have won the toss and have opted to field. The toss was delayed due to rain.
Revised playing conditions:
12 overs per side
3-over powerplay
2 bowlers can bowl 3 overs each
3 bowlers can bowl 2 overs each
Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques(c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell(c), Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf
