Big Bash League final, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Live score and updates 

Big Bash League final: Sydney Sixers take on Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League final. Follow live score and updates.

cricket Updated: Feb 08, 2020 15:16 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BBL Final Live Updates: Melbourne Stars have won the toss and have opted to field. The toss was delayed due to rain.

Revised playing conditions:

12 overs per side

3-over powerplay

2 bowlers can bowl 3 overs each

3 bowlers can bowl 2 overs each

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques(c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell(c), Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf

