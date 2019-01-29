Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes take down Brisbane Heat by nine wickets

The Hobart Hurricanes cruised to their target of 146 runs in just 14.2 overs against Brisbane Heat in Hobart on Tuesday. D’Arcy Short and Caleb Jewell notched 60-plus scores and ensured that the Hurricanes win the match by nine wickets. The captain Matthew Wade was dismissed early, but Short and Jewell batted at a strike-rate over 160 and took their team home with an unbeaten partnership of 132 runs.

Earlier, the Hurricanes bowlers had Brisbane on the ropes when they reduced the visitors to 27/4 in the sixth over. Thereafter, Alex Ross and wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson got together and took Brisbane to a respectable total with a 109-partnership. Ross, who struck eight boundaries and one six, scored 62 runs off 35 balls. Peirson, who hit three boundaries and two sixes, scored 50 runs off 48 balls. James Faulkner, Jofra Archer and David Moody picked up two wickets each in the match.

With this victory, the Hurricanes remain at the top of the table with 18 points and Brisbane Heat are at the seventh place with seven points.

The Hurricanes take on Adelaide Strikers in their next match on Thursday, while Brisbane Heat are up against Perth Scorchers on Friday.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:08 IST