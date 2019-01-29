India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma scores 10000 List A runs; joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in elite list

Rohit Sharma, who scored 62 runs off 77 balls in the third ODI against New Zealand, reached 10000 runs in List A cricket on Monday. The opening batsman is the fourth fastest to achieve the feat behind Virat Kohli (219), Sourav Ganguly (252) and Sachin Tendulkar (257). The Mumbai batsman took 260 innings to score 10000 List A runs.

Rohit Sharma has been in prime form in this series. He has scored back-to-back half-centuries in the second and third ODIs. With Virat Kohli rested from the next two ODIs and the T20 series, Rohit will take over as captain for the remainder of the tour of New Zealand.

All-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Todd Astle have been recalled to the New Zealand ODI squad for the final two matches against India.

The duo, who had missed out on the first three matches due to hamstring strain for Neesham and knee injury for Astle, will replace all-rounder Doug Bracewell and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, respectively.

“Doug and Ish have been two of the brighter spots of the ODI series so far and we have been encouraged by their performances against a quality Indian side. It is great to welcome back the all-round skills of Jimmy and Todd and we are looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the series,” ICC quoted New Zealand national selector Gavin Larsen, as saying on Monday.

