India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli slams 100th List A fifty, joins Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni in elite list

Virat Kohli added another accolade to his already illustrious career as he became the fifth Indian batsman to hit a minimum of 100 fifty-plus scores in List A cricket (domestic and international 50-over matches).

The India skipper achieved the milestone during the third ODI encounter against the Kiwis on Monday as he scored 60 off 74 balls to guide his team to a historic series win in New Zealand.

Kohli joins an elite list of cricketers, which includes four other Indian batsmen. Sachin Tendulkar is on top of the Indian list with 174 . Rahul Dravid (133), Sourav Ganguly (128), and MS Dhoni (101) are the others.

Virat Kohli bowed out of the New Zealand tour with India in an unbeatable position after a dominant seven-wicket win in the third one-day international in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

It put India 3-0 up and world player of the year Kohli said with the series wrapped up early it was time for him to step aside for the remaining two matches and the following Twenty20 series.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better performance after the first two clinical performances and just the relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me,” he said after India easily chased down New Zealand’s 243 with seven overs to spare.

“I haven’t had a break for a long time. It’s been a very hectic Australian tour and now I go on a break very happy, 3-0 up, sealing the series and I can relax and enjoy my break.”

