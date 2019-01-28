India vs New Zealand 2019: Virat Kohli’s epic run in ODIs comes to an end

Virat Kohli breaks or creates a new record every time he bats in one-day internationals these days. Such has been his dominance of the format that even when he scores a handsome half-century, he sometimes fails to match up to his lofted standards. Something similar happened on Monday.

Kohli looked imperious during his understated knock of 60 off 74 balls during India’s chase in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand. As a result of this knock, Kohli has now not scored a century in 4 consecutive ODI innings and that is a first since October 2017, which is a huge statement about the consistency with which Kohli has been scoring tons in ODI cricket.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya takes a stunning catch to dismiss Kane Williamson - Watch

His scores in the last three matches have been 46, 45, 43, all of which were won by India. His last century came in the crucial second ODI against Australia in Adelaide, when his 104 laid the foundations of a successful chase.

Since scoring 121 against New Zealand in Mumbai on October 22, 2017, Kohli has scored 8 centuries and 4 half-centuries in 22 innings in ODI cricket. Only 3 times during this period has the Indian captain failed to cross the 30-run mark.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli rested for last two ODIs and T20I series, Rohit Sharma to lead

So, as Kohli now goes off for a small break from international cricket, which will see him miss the remaining 2 ODIs of the series and the T20I series against the Kiwis, Team India will certainly miss a leader and their premier batsman.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:20 IST