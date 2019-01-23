India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli rested for last two ODIs and T20I series, Rohit Sharma to lead

India captain Virat Kohli will be given a rest for the final two ODIs and the T20I series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in his absence.

This comes as the selectors want to balance and manage the workloads of Indian players leading into the World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah, another player who features in all the formats, was rested for the Australia and New Zealand series.

“Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and Senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” the board said in a media statement.

India won the first ODI match with a convincing margin of 8 wickets.

“It was one of our more balanced performances in the last few games. When I lost the toss, I thought it was going to be 300 par. One-fifty-odd on that wicket was superb,” Kohli said after the match.

“The fast bowling group together believe they can knock any side over. And the belief in his own ability and his fitness - this is the fittest I’ve seen him in his career. And his Test form has translated into one-day cricket,” he added.

Shikhar Dhawan hit form and this drew praise from the Indian captain.

“Very important innings for Dhawan. We spoke about how he needed to finish games for India, to keep his confidence and if he’s in that mindset, he can be a great asset,” he said.

Rohit led India to the Asia Cup title late last year and this is another chance for him to bolster his leadership credentials.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 17:59 IST