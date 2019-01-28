India vs New Zealand 2019: Virat Kohli praises youngster, says ‘wasn’t even 10 percent of him at 19’

Indian captain Virat Kohli was elated after his team put in a thorough professional performance to beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the 3rd ODI to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. This is only the second time that India has won a series in New Zealand, this one coming 10 years after they had won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

In the post match presentation Kohli praised his team and the talent coming into the Indian team in a crucial year like 2019 when the team will play the ICC World Cup and also said that he looks to enjoy his break.

“Amazing. Three clinical games for us. Couldn’t have asked for anything better. We really enjoy ourselves and the guys believe in their skills and they are showing it on the field. When a guy doesn’t get runs in a couple of games the opposition still feels that he’s gonna fire. I haven’t had a break for a long time. It’s been hectic. I can relax and enjoy my break,” the Indian captain opined.

Talking about teh youngster coming into the team, Kohli singled out young Punjab batsman Shubman Gill, who is expected to play once Kohli goes on his break from the next match.

“Some day someone has to take your place and that’s how it goes. Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19,” Kohli said.

Gill was part of the Indian U-19 team which won the ICC World Cup in New Zealand in 2018. He was picked up by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and the youngster impressed with his performances.

Talking about giving opportunities to youngsters, Kohli said that the youngsters coming into the set up have great confidence and that augurs well for Indian cricket.

“That’s the confidence that they carry and it’s great for Indian cricket, the standard keeps going up and the guys coming in can make those impact performances straightaway. And, we are more than happy to give them chances and provide them the space to grow,” Kohli signed off.

