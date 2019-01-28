India vs New Zealand: Rampant India thrash hosts by seven wickets to clinch 2nd ODI series win in New Zealand

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli slammed brilliant half centuries as the India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the third ODI encounter in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

Thanks to the victory, Kohli & Co also became the second India side to win an ODI series on Kiwi soil as they took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The last time they won a series in New Zealand was back in 2008-09 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Chasing a target of 244, Rohit (62) and Kohli (60) steadied the innings after losing the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan in the eighth over and the duo looked completely in control against the New Zealand bowling attack.

The pair added 113 runs for the second wicket as they stitched together their 15th hundred run stand - second most by an India pair. The duo were dismissed in quick succession in the middle orders but another timely partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik was enough to guide the visitors to an easy victory.

Earlier, Indian bowlers bundled out the New Zealand side at the score of 243 runs as Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya who scalped two wickets each.

Hardik Pandya seemed unfazed by the tribulations of the past few weeks and made a significant contribution to India’s impressive bowling effort. Coming back into the side after the suspension on him for sexist remarks on a TV show was lifted, Pandya delivered figures of two for 45 in 10 overs and choked the run flow during the middle overs.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:54 IST