India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni’s six-hitting record in ODIs

Rohit Sharma is well known for his explosive batting at the top of the batting order and the swashbuckling opener added another accolade to his name during the third ODI encounter between India and New Zealand on Monday.

Rohit, who scored a brilliant half century, slammed two sixes during his innings and in the process, became the joint highest six-hitter for India with 215 hits. He currently shares the record with MS Dhoni.

The right-hander looked in good touch as he played the Kiwi pacers quite comfortably and along with Shikhar Dhawan, he was able to provide India with a good start. Even when he lost Dhawan in the eighth over, he did not slow down and along with skipper Virat Kohli, he added 113 runs for the third wicket.

Electing to bat, New Zealand were dismissed for 243 with Ross Taylor top-scoring with a 106-ball 93, while Tom Latham hit a 64-ball 51.India are leading the five-ODI series 2-0.

Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets for India followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya who scalped two wickets each in the match.

Hardik Pandya seemed unfazed by the tribulations of the past few weeks and made a significant contribution to India’s impressive bowling effort. Coming back into the side after the suspension on him for sexist remarks on a TV show was lifted, Pandya delivered figures of two for 45 in 10 overs and choked the run flow during the middle overs.

