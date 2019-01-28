India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar after solid show on return

It was a brilliant show on return from Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder impressed everyone with his performance during the third ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

The all-rounder, who was making a comeback to the side following the controversy surrounding his comments on ‘Koffee with Karan’ took the important wickets of Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner as New Zealand were bowled out for 243.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for the youngster as he lauded his efforts during the third ODI encounter and hailed his brilliant display on the comeback as ‘absolutely terrific’.

“Terrific performance, absolutely terrific performance. It’s never easy. The jet lag can get to you. He is a young man, he has had things that have happened and he just wants to forget it. The best way to forget it is being out on the field. And this is what he does best. Being on the field and playing for the country... that’s what you want,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“He’s bowled a very good line, he has used the bouncers to very good effect. He has been like a live wire on the field,” he added.

Pandya also played a big role in dismissing Kane Williamson as pulled off a stunner at the midwicket position off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. Gavaskar was impressed by his effort and he called him an ‘outstanding fielder’.

“That’s the plus that Hardik Pandya brings to the team. He is such an outstanding fielder. He will get you some impossible catches, get you some terrific run-outs and then with the bat and the ball, he does well,” he said on Star Sports.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul came under fire for certain comments they made during their appearance on the show ‘Koffee with Karan’. The duo was criticised as the comments were seen to be disrespectful towards women.

They were suspended for an indefinite period for their comments. The duo was asked for an explanation about their alleged misconduct and indiscipline to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

However, the BCCI Committee of Administrators removed their interim suspension orders with immediate effect.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:47 IST