Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: Live cricket score and updates

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:08 IST

Toss: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and opted to bowl first against Perth Scorchers at Bellerive Oval. The two teams are struggling at the bottom half of the table with Hurricanes at seventh and Perth at sixth.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

Perth Scorchers: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Sam Whiteman, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed