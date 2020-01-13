e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Cricket / Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: Live cricket score and updates

Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: Live cricket score and updates

BBL: Catch all the action of Big Bash League Match 35 between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: Live cricket score and updates
Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers: Live cricket score and updates(Perth Scorchers/ Twitter)
         

Toss: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and opted to bowl first against Perth Scorchers at Bellerive Oval. The two teams are struggling at the bottom half of the table with Hurricanes at seventh and Perth at sixth.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

Perth Scorchers: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Sam Whiteman, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed

tags
top news
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
‘Premeditated attack’: JNU professors tell Delhi HC seeking notice to Google, WhatsApp
‘Premeditated attack’: JNU professors tell Delhi HC seeking notice to Google, WhatsApp
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news