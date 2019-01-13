 Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Geelong, live score and updates
Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Geelong, live score and updates

Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat: Catch all the live action from the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat .

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2019 12:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Geelong, live score and updates.(Twitter)

Live Updates: The Melbourne Renegades captain Tom Cooper decided to bowl first at the toss ahead of the Big Bash League match against Brisbane Heat.

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wicket-keeper), Tom Cooper (captain), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Harry Gurney.

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Max Bryant, Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn (captain), Matt Renshaw, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (wicket-keeper), Josh Lalor, Brendan Doggett, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 12:50 IST

