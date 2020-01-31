e-paper
Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier: Live cricket score and updates

Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier: Live cricket score and updates

BBL: Catch all the action of the Big Bash League qualifier clash between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers.

cricket Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier
Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier(BBL)
         

Toss: Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sydney Sixers at the MCG.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb, Seb Gotch(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf

Sydney Sixers : Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steve OKeefe

