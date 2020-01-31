Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:29 IST

Toss: Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sydney Sixers at the MCG.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb, Seb Gotch(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf

Sydney Sixers : Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steve OKeefe