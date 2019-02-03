Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth, live score and updates

Live updates: Melbourne Stars’ captain Glenn Maxwell chose to bowl first at the toss ahead of the 51st Big Bash League match against Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Michael Klinger, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft (wicket-keeper), Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Nick Hobson, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Ben Dunk, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell (captain), Nic Maddinson, Seb Gotch, Dwayne Bravo, Liam Plunkett, Jackson Bird, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall

Follow the scorecard of the match here -

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 16:28 IST