 Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth, live score and updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth, live score and updates

Follow live action from the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars.

cricket Updated: Feb 03, 2019 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Big Bash League,Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars,Live score and updates
Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth, live score and updates(Twitter)

Live updates: Melbourne Stars’ captain Glenn Maxwell chose to bowl first at the toss ahead of the 51st Big Bash League match against Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Michael Klinger, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft (wicket-keeper), Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Nick Hobson, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Ben Dunk, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell (captain), Nic Maddinson, Seb Gotch, Dwayne Bravo, Liam Plunkett, Jackson Bird, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall

 Follow the scorecard of the match here -

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 16:28 IST

tags

more from cricket