Home / Cricket / Big Bash League: Stoinis’ 55-ball 97* helps Melbourne Stars trump Hobart Hurricanes

Big Bash League: Stoinis’ 55-ball 97* helps Melbourne Stars trump Hobart Hurricanes

Stoinis went hell for leather as he hit 7 massive sixes, during an unbeaten 55-ball knock of 97 runs that propelled Melbourne Stars to a total of 183 runs against the Hobart Hurricanes in Match 27 of the tournament.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:32 IST
Marcus Stoinis of the Melbourne Stars
Marcus Stoinis of the Melbourne Stars(Twitter/Melbourne Stars)
         

Batting in T20 cricket is all about slam bang hitting and one man who is a great exponent of that Is Marcus Stoinis. The Aussie all-rounder gave a great example of that in the Indian Premier League, played in the UAE towards the end of last year as his stood out for first time finalists Delhi Capitals with his aggressive batting.

Back home in the Big Bash League, Stoinis is continuing the great show. On Monday, Stoinis went hell for leather as he hit 7 massive sixes, during an unbeaten 55-ball knock of 97 runs that propelled Melbourne Stars to a total of 183 runs against the Hobart Hurricanes in Match 27 of the tournament.

 

Stoinis hit six of those maximums through the mid-wicket region. His broad bat belted 7 boundaries too as he made mincemeat of Hobart’s bowling attack.

But the match turned out to be an interesting one as Hurricanes’ opener Ben McDermott decided to give the Stars a dose of their own medicine. The wicket-keeper batsman hit 8 boundaries and 5 sixes of his own as he raced to 91 off just 58 deliveries to keep his team in the chase.

But with almost no support from the other end, McDermott finally perished on the last delivery of the 19th over as the Stars won the match by 10 runs.

As a result of this victory the Melbourne Stars moved up to the fourth spot and now have 15 points from 7 matches. The Hurricanes remain third with 18 points from 8 matches.

The Sydney Sixers are currently on top of the points table followed closely by Sydney Thunder.

